Pirates working on $2.5M, 1-year deal with Tyler Anderson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, is worth $2.5 million. The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 86 games (82 starts) with the Rockies and the Giants.