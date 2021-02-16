Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from making her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles to get her shot. She had secured an appointment for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday, a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts. Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket. She then put on snow boots, took her walking sticks and ventured out. But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late.