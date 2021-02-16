Southern Tier set to receive more than $100M as part of latest federal stimulus

(WBNG) -- After months of imploring the federal government for stimulus funding, some much needed relief may be on its way to the Southern Tier.

The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform has released estimates for how much funding local governments would receive if President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan is passed in Congress.

The state of New York would receive a little over $12.5B as part of this plan, while smaller municipal governments across the state would receive more than $10B.

Here in the Southern Tier, Broome County is projected to receive $37M in funding, an amount County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News would help in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Relief that big businesses have received; seems like everybody has gotten some help from the federal government, but the one entity that's been really fighting COVID, the county and their health departments, office of emergency services hasn't received any help, and help is definitely on the way," Garnar said Tuesday.

Chenango, Delaware and Tioga counties would all receive $9M as part of the plan; the City of Binghamton would receive a whopping $45M.

Garnar said the plan would also include funding for all of the smaller municipalities within the county; official estimates for how much each government would receive have not yet been released.

To see how much money your local government would receive, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.