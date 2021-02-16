Southern Tier Tuesdays: Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance

(WBNG) -- The Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance is the winner of a two-thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The festival is a four-day annual music festival held in four different places each year, including Trumansburg, New York.

Last year's festival was postponed due to the pandemic, but in December 2020 the non-profit put together the "Save Your Roots Grassroots Live."

Russ Friedell, the Planning and Marketing Director with the Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival, says the virtual concert and campaign raised over 100,000 to help the festival continue in the future.

For more information visit the the Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance website here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com