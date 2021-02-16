Convicted rapper in notable Spanish ‘gag law’ case arrested

LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended with the arrest of the artist, who has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Pablo Hasél was escorted by riot police out of a university in northeastern Catalonia where he and over 50 supporters had locked themselves in since mid-Monday. The rapper wanted to resist imprisonment and draw attention to what he portrays as a campaign for free speech. His case has been linked to the government’s sudden announcement to change a national law that some say curtails freedom of expression.