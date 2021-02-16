Skip to Content


The Computer Man

The Computer Man

Managed IT service you can trust.

Our highly experienced team of professionals operate in a work culture that emphasizes the importance of providing outstanding customer service and reliability.

We offer our experience, integrity, performance, and partnerships to every client engagement.  We differ from the others by striving for excellence in customer service, while we know we’re not perfect, we truly care about creating a very satisfying experience for our customers. We have been number one in customer service since 1990.

For more information, click here.

Services we provide:

  • Cloud Computing
  • Managed IT Support Service
  • Security Management
  • Backup & Disaster Recovery
  • Business Phone Systems
  • Custom Computer Builds

Hours:

  • Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: Closed
  • Sunday: Closed

