US vows to help Iraq promote stability in face of `enemies’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.S. administration says a top priority in Iraq is to help the country assert its sovereignty and promote stability “in the face of enemies.” U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills said this means preventing a resurgence of Islamic State group extremists and addressing destabilizing activities of Iran and Iranian-backed militias. He told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration “supports a strategic partnership with a stable, democratic Iraq.” That includes backing efforts to control militias and Iran’s destabilizing activities, and advising and assisting the country’s counter-terrorism forces. Mills said the United States will also be “a steady, reliable partner.”