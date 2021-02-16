Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations up to
a few tenths of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth
of an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on icy roads. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain, occasionally mixing with
sleet, will taper off from southwest to northeast just before
sunrise. Patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle may linger in
colder spots at higher elevations during the morning commute.
However, conditions will slowly improve as temperatures rise
above freezing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&