Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations up to

a few tenths of an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth

of an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy roads. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain, occasionally mixing with

sleet, will taper off from southwest to northeast just before

sunrise. Patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle may linger in

colder spots at higher elevations during the morning commute.

However, conditions will slowly improve as temperatures rise

above freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&