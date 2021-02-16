Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations up to

a few tenths of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. In New York,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins and Cortland counties.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions

will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain, occasionally mixing with

sleet, will taper off from southwest to northeast prior to

sunrise. Patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle may linger

in colder spots at higher elevations during the morning commute.

However, conditions will slowly improve as temperatures rise

above freezing and precipitation transitions to drizzle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&