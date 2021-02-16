Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional sleet accumulations up to
a few tenths of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. In New York,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins and Cortland counties.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on icy road conditions. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Freezing rain, occasionally mixing with
sleet, will taper off from southwest to northeast prior to
sunrise. Patchy freezing rain and freezing drizzle may linger
in colder spots at higher elevations during the morning commute.
However, conditions will slowly improve as temperatures rise
above freezing and precipitation transitions to drizzle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&