11 rescued from flooded streets following water main break

4:34 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say at least 11 people were rescued after a large water main break in Philadelphia left cars submerged and the area completely flooded. The 48-inch break occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Nicetown area of North Philadelphia. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says one woman was freed from her car and 10 others were rescued from a nearby U-Haul storage facility. No injuries were reported. The Philadelphia Water Department says customers who experienced reduced water pressure should see normal flow return. It’s unclear what caused the rupture. 

Associated Press

