11 rescued from flooded streets following water main break

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say at least 11 people were rescued after a large water main break in Philadelphia left cars submerged and the area completely flooded. The 48-inch break occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Nicetown area of North Philadelphia. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says one woman was freed from her car and 10 others were rescued from a nearby U-Haul storage facility. No injuries were reported. The Philadelphia Water Department says customers who experienced reduced water pressure should see normal flow return. It’s unclear what caused the rupture.