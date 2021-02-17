2 Syrians held in Israel to be released in prisoner exchange

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s official news agency says Damascus, through Russian mediation, has negotiated the release of two Syrians held by Israel in exchange for releasing an Israeli woman that entered Syria by mistake. Wednesday’s report didn’t offer details on the identity of the Israeli woman or when she entered Syria. The official SANA news agency says the two Syrians are natives of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. One of the two Syrians was under house arrest and comes from a family of a number of former prisoners in Israeli prisons. The other Syrian refused to accept the terms of release, demanding he returns to his native town annexed by Israel.