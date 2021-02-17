4 killed, 1 hurt in South Dakota highway crash

WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — Highway Patrol officials say four people were killed and a fifth was seriously injured in a crash in southern South Dakota. Authorities say an SUV collided with a car at the intersection of Highways 46 and 50 near Wagner on Tuesday evening. The 64-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. A 31-year-old woman driving the other vehicle plus two of her passengers were taken to a hospital in Wagner where they were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old man in the car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls.