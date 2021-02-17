Broome County Urban League offers free online tutoring, mentoring for youth

(WBNG) -- In partnership with the Black Student Union (BSU) at Binghamton University, the Broome County Urban League is offering free mentoring and online tutoring to local children.

The BC Urban League decided to provide the resource after hearing how many in the community needed support as a result of the pandemic.

The online tutoring and mentoring is offered for all school districts in the county for the next two months, but the league said they have plans to extend it longer since they know they will be used as an important resource.

"The effects of this pandemic and this economic downturn that we're seeing is really going to fall on the shoulders of our children and our youth going forward. So, really looking at what's going on in the home cause a lot of our kids -- there's multiple children in the home and they have to keep up with their school work," explained Jennifer Lesko, President and CEO of the Broome County Urban League.

The BC Urban League added they hope the youth will connect with their mentors, so that they will have someone to turn to and feel supported from throughout the year.