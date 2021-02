Winter Storm Watch for Bradford, Broome, Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga and Wayne Counties from 4 AM Thursday until 1 PM Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 22 (18-24) Wind NW 5-15 mph

Quiet Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy early with diminishing winds. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 10s to low 20s. As our next storm approaches, skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with below average temperatures.