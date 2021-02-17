Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution

ATLANTA (AP) — Just as vaccine efforts ramp up and gain speed, the icy blast across much of the United States injected more confusion and frustration into the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday. Deliveries have been halted in many places and countless appointments canceled. In Washington, the Biden administration’s COVID-19 coordinator, Jeff Zients, said weather was impacting distribution and deliveries. He added that in places where .vaccination sites are closed, like Texas, the government is encouraging sites to increase their hours once they are able to open. The U.S. is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per day, up from under 1 million a month ago.