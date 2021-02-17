Detroit archbishop sprinkles ashes due to COVID-19 concerns

DETROIT (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Detroit employed a more COVID-safe method of ash distribution during an Ash Wednesday service. He sprinkled, rather than marked. Priests typically mark a cross of ashes on parishioners’ foreheads using their thumbs as part of the holy day. But this year, Archbishop Allen Vigneron took a pinch of ashes and sprinkled them on top of parishioners’ heads. The sprinkling method follows an ancient tradition still common in parts of the world. The Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship asked dioceses around the world to employ an alternative ash-distribution formula to minimize the spread of COVID-19.