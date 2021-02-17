Education fund sought for descendants of Florida massacre

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker wants his state to establish an education fund to benefit the descendants of African Americans killed, beaten or driven from their homes by white mobs in 1920. The mobs were outraged that a Black man was demanding his right to vote in the tiny citrus town of Ocoee. Sen. Randolph Bracy is proposing that Ocoee descendants be included in a scholarship program that already benefits the youth of Rosewood, another predominantly African American community in Florida that was destroyed by white mobs. Gov. Ron DeSantis last year signed a bill to raise awareness about the Ocoee massacre by requiring schools to teach about it.