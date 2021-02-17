Embiid leads 76ers past short-handed Rockets 118-113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and hit a key jumper late to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 118-113. Seth Curry scored 25 points and Tobias Harris added 24 for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Ben Simmons didn’t play for the 76ers due to illness a game after scoring a career-high 42 points and adding nine rebounds and 12 assists. John Wall scored 28 points for the short-handed Rockets. Houston, playing without injured starters P.J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo, has lost seven in a row. DeMarcus Cousins and Jae’Sean Tate had 19 points each and Eric Gordon contributed 17.