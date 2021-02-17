Epic Games files EU antitrust complaint against Apple

LONDON (AP) — Epic Games has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with European Union regulators, opening up a new front in its war with the tech giant over app store payments. Epic makes the popular video game Fortnite. It’s locked in a battle with Apple over the app store, which takes a 30% cut from all in-app purchases. When Epic tried last year to bypass the platform with a direct payment system, Apple dropped the Fortnite app from its app store. In its complaint to the European Commission’s competition watchdog, Epic alleged that Apple’s restrictions have eliminated competition in app distribution and payment.