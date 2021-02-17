Ex-FBI agent linked to Whitey Bulger to be freed from prison

BOSTON (AP) — A former FBI agent convicted of second-degree murder for leaking information to Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger that led to the shooting death of a gambling executive will be released from prison on medical grounds. The Florida Commission on Offender Review voted 2-1 in favor of releasing John Connolly, who has cancer and is believed to have less than a year to live. Bulger’s former FBI handler was convicted in 2008 in the 1982 killing of World Jai Alai President John Callahan in Fort Lauderdale. Callahan’s son said he’s not opposed to Connolly’s release, given Connolly’s prognosis. Connolly and Bulger’s relationship helped inspire the 2006 Martin Scorsese film, “The Departed.”