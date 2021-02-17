Ford to build new electric car on Volkswagen framework

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ford is going big on electric cars in Europe. The US-based automaker says it will use Volkswagen’s mechanical framework to build a new battery-driven vehicle hitting the market in 2023. To do that Ford will spend $1 billion to modernize its Cologne, Germany, factory, converting it into a European electric vehicle factory. The complex will build the undisclosed electric passenger vehicle and may build a second in the future. Ford also pledged to offer fully electric or plug-in gas-electric versions of all passenger vehicles in Europe by 2024 and move to all-electric by 2030. Ford predicted that two-thirds of its European commercial vehicle sales will be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030.