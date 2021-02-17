French Caribbean fights to keep pesticide case alive

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Agricultural workers have long sought compensation for contamination from a pesticide banned in France but used in the country’s Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe. Now they’ve finally had a day in court after a nearly 15-year wait. Investigating magistrates in Paris held a videoconference hearing last month with representatives of consumer, farm and environmental groups to determine how to proceed on a complaint that had languished since 2006. The complaint focuses on chlordecone, which studies have suggested may be linked to premature births and cancer, as well as nerve damage.