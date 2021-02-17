Grants open to Northeast dairy businesses for agritourism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 are available to help dairy businesses across the Northeast through agritourism. Applications opened Tuesday for the Multi-Business Dairy Agritourism Grant Program through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. The center is managed by Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and serves all New England states, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Dairy producers, processors, or producer associations in the region may apply for grants to support agritourism activities aimed at raising awareness and consumption of regionally produced dairy products.