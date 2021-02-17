Gunmen kill 1 pupil, abduct some 40 people in north Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a school in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, killing at least one student and abducting more than 40 people including students and teachers, a local official and a teacher said. The gunmen, thought to be bandits, carried assault rifles and shot dead one student during the incident at the Government Science College, Kagara. Schools in Niger State were ordered closed by the governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to send necessary means to help the situation. The incident comes two months after gunmen abducted more than 300 schoolboys from a secondary school in Kankara of Katsina State. The students were later released.