Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Students are demanding a stronger response from Boston College after two recent cases in which white students were accused of harassing Black and Hispanic students. The incidents have revived longstanding concerns about racism on campus. Both recent incidents took place in a dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic students. Residents say they were awakened by an eruption of noise Jan. 30 as rows of trashcans lining the hall were upended. Three days later, students reported that two white, male students walked down the hall singing about “colored girls.” College officials say they are responding and have no tolerance for racism.