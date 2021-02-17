Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. Lars Eller also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 shots in his 11th straight start. Pittsburgh won its first five games at home, including three against the Capitals. Zach Aston-Reese set a career high with his third goal in as many games, and Tristan Jarry made 39 saves for the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton says he’s worried about his team improving and not the predictions of a bumpy 2021 for the Pirates. Pittsburgh finished with the worst record in the majors during the truncated 2020 season. The team spent most of the offseason flipping established veterans like first baseman Josh Bell for young prospects. Shelton says he and general manager Ben Cherington are in “alignment” when it comes to the club’s blueprint for success and he is confident the Pirates will become winners at some point down the road.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on a one-year deal with left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson. The deal, which won’t be complete until Anderson passes a physical, is worth $2.5 million. The 31-year-old Anderson went 4-3 with a 4.37 ERA last season while pitching for San Francisco. Anderson, who spent the first four years of his career with Colorado, is 22-27 with a 4.65 ERA in 86 games (82 starts) with the Rockies and the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former All-Star center fielder Odubel Herrera was among 31 non-roster players the Philadelphia Phillies have invited to spring training. Herrera, who will earn $10 million this season, hasn’t played for the Phillies since 2019 when he was suspended under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The charges against Herrera were dismissed but he was removed from the team’s 40-man roster last year and wasn’t part of the 60-player pool for the shortened season. He will report to the team’s minor league mini-camp. Catcher Jeff Mathis signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on Tuesday and will join the major league camp. Mathis batted .161 in 24 games for Texas last season.

UNDATED (AP) — Outdoor games have become the the marquee event of the NHL season ever since the league staged the first Winter Classic in Buffalo in 2008. There have been games at iconic baseball stadiums like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park and others at college football cathedrals like Notre Dame Stadium or the Big House at Michigan. None of the 30 previous outdoor games had quite a setup like this season when the league will stage two games this weekend on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shores of Lake Tahoe, with the Sierra Nevada Mountains towering in the background.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Grady Brown as their new secondary coach. Brown replaces Tom Bradley, whose contract was not renewed at the end of last season. This is the first NFL job for Brown. He takes over a veteran unit that includes cornerbacks Joe Haden and Steven Nelson along with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds. Brown’s decision to join the Steelers came less than a week after the University of Houston hired Brown to serve as the program’s cornerbacks coach.