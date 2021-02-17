Husband of Iran’s ski coach bars her from leaving country

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Iranian women’s alpine ski team has flown to Italy for the world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo. But the team left without their coach, whose husband barred her from leaving the country. Wednesday’s reports by the semi-official ISNA news agency and the pro-reform Shargh daily did not provide any details as to why Samira Zargari’s husband had not allowed her to leave. Under Iranian law, husbands can stop their wives from traveling outside of the country. Zargar is not the first married athlete whose husband prevented her from leaving. In 2015, soccer player Niloufar Ardalan missed an Asian tournament in futsal, or indoor soccer, after her husband confiscated her passport.