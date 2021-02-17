Improved Phillies seeking to end 9-year postseason drought

Joe Girardi help up the Philadelphia Phillies’ roster on a sheet of paper and made it clear improvements in the offseason don’t matter once players hit the field. Girardi said the team has to prove it and guys must play to their potential. Pitchers and catchers reported to camp Wednesday and the first full team workout is scheduled for Monday. The Phillies fell one win short of qualifying for the expanded postseason last year and haven’t had a winning record since they last reached the playoffs in 2011.