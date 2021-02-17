India takes foreign diplomats to tour disputed Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Diplomats from nearly two dozen countries have arrived on a two-day visit in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Residents in the disputed region’s main city closed their shops and businesses in a sign of protest. It’s the third visit by a group of foreign envoys stationed in India’s capital since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and enforced the change with a harsh crackdown that for a time included a complete communications blackout. The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport in Srinagar city to the western town of Magam, where they met officials and a select group of recently elected village councilors.