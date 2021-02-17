Italy’s Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus

ROME (AP) — New Italian Premier Mario Draghi is urging Italy’s polarized politicians to unite behind his new government to confront the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought. He says Italy has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create a more sustainable, equitable and healthy world for future generations. Draghi vowed an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program to the Senate ahead of a mandatory confidence vote. Draghi is expected to win the votes in both the Senate and lower Chamber of Deputies after securing broad-based support for his government. Draghi, the former European central bank chief who is widely credited with having saved the euro, vowed a similar all-out effort to do whatever it takes to emerge from the pandemic.