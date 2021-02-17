Ithaca man arrested for stealing vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities said a man was arrested in Ithaca, N.Y after he was seen driving a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

The Ithaca Police Department charged 40-year-old Joseph N. Payne of Ithaca with criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

The police department said around 6:50 p.m. the patrol division was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle owned by a person working at a construction site at 130 Cherry St. The vehicle was described as an early 2000s black pick-up truck.

At 7:30 p.m., while officers were checking the area for the stolen vehicle, a report came in of a stolen purse from a vehicle in the 300 block of Elmira Road. The report said the suspect fled the scene in an older dark-colored pick-up truck.

Police said at 7:40 p.m., an officer on patrol saw the stolen pick-up truck in the area of North Plain Street and West Seneca Street. They said the suspect, Payne, attempted to evade the officer by pulling into a parking lot on West Seneca Street. Payne attempted to flee the area on foot but was detained without incident, authorities reported.

After further investigation, evidence from the larceny of the purse was found in Payne's possession.