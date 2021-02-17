Moderate quake injures at least 10 people in central Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media say that a magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck central Iran, injuring at least 10 people. The state TV report said the quake jolted the country of Sisakht on Wednesday. The area is located about 500 kilometers, or 310 miles, south of the capital, Tehran. The reports said search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area. Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. A magnitude 7 quake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people.