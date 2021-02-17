Netanyahu says he spoke to Biden about COVID, Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken, ending speculation about why the new president had not reached out. Biden said Wednesday that the two had a “good conversation.” Netanyahu called the chat “warm and friendly,” and added that it lasted about an hour. The two discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and Iran’s nuclear program. Netanyahu said he and Biden talked about advancing Israel’s accords with Arab nations. The call comes after Israelis expressed concern that Biden had not called Netanyahu following his inauguration. The U.S. is Israel’s closest ally, providing about $3.8 billion in annual military aid.