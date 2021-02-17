NJ man gets 16 to 32 years in Pennsylvania woman’s slaying

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison in the eastern Pennsylvania murder of a woman four years ago that authorities called a gang-related revenge killing. A Northampton County judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on 20-year-old Xavier Snyder of Washington, New Jersey. Snyder had pleaded guilty in November 2019 to third-degree murder and conspiracy in the February 2017 slaying of 19-year-old Teayahe Glover of Bethlehem. Snyder testified against a co-defendant who was later acquitted.