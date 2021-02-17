North Macedonia begins COVID-19 vaccination

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has begun administering vaccinations for COVID-19 from the first batch of 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccines donated by neighboring Serbia over the weekend. A doctor and head nurse in the main coronavirus center at the infectious diseases clinic in the capital, Skopje, were the first to receive the shots. According to a Health Ministry plan, medical staff in coronavirus centers will be vaccinated first, followed by members of the public over the age of 65. Health Minister Venko Filipce said the vaccination of medical staff with their first shots is expected to be completed within 10 days. Another shipment of about 4,000 dozes of Pfizer vaccines is expected next week, he said.