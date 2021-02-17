Olivia Munn says Asian woman, friend’s mom, hurt in shoving

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for the suspect in the case of an Asian woman standing on a New York City street who was violently shoved. A spotlight is being put on the case by actor Olivia Munn who says she is a friend of the woman’s daughter. The New York Police Department says the 52-year-old woman was outside a bakery in Queens around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect got into a verbal dispute with her and pushed her. On Twitter, Munn said “My friend’s mom is a 5’3” 50+ Chinese woman and she was attacked.” Munn has been speaking out about an increase in crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.