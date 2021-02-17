EU OKs contract for 300 million more Moderna vaccine doses

BERLIN (AP) — Countries across Europe are struggling to speed up their vaccine efforts amid signs that more infectious variants of the coronavirus are spreading unchecked across the continent. Germany’s health minister said Wednesday that the virus variant first detected in Britain last year now accounts for more than a fifth of all positive tests in his country. The share of the variant has increased from 6% to more than 22% in two weeks. The EU commission, meanwhile, approved a new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said they will send the EU another 200 million doses of their vaccine. The EU is under heavy pressure to ramp up its vaccination efforts.