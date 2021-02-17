Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — People have taken thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles to a convention center in South Texas in hopes of saving them during the unusually chilly weather. Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Wednesday that people are pulling up every 15 minutes or so and dropping off sea turtles. The South Padre Island Convention Center started pitching in Monday when its neighbor, Sea Turtle Inc., could no longer handle the number of sea turtles being taken there. Caum says more than 3,500 sea turtles have been dropped off at the center, but he fears some of them won’t survive.