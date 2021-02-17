Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans’ path to power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not even a month after leaving office, former President Donald Trump is escalating a political war within his own party that could undermine the GOP’s ability to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda and ultimately return to power. Trump on Wednesday repeated the baseless claims that he was the rightful winner of the November election. The night before, Trump vowed to support primary challengers against those Republicans deemed insufficiently loyal and described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.” Leading GOP strategists described the exploding feud as a distraction at best and a direct threat to the party’s path to power at worst.