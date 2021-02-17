Mass anti-coup protests in Myanmar as UN warns of crackdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have flooded the streets of Myanmar’s biggest city, in one of largest protests yet of a coup. Wednesday’s demonstrations came despite warnings from a U.N. human rights expert that recent troop movements could indicate the military was planning a violent crackdown. In Yangon, protesters marched carrying signs calling for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be released from detention. Large rallies were also held in the cities of Mandalay Naypyitaw. The demonstrations came a day after U.N. rapporteur Tom Andrews expressed alarm that reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon could mean a crackdown was coming. By Wednesday evening, there had been no reports of major violence. The military seized power on Feb. 1.