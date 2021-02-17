UN urges Uganda to probe reporters’ beating at rights office

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The United Nations is calling for an investigation into allegations that Ugandan military police used “excessive force” in an attack against journalists covering a prominent opposition figure filing a a complaint at the local office of the U.N.’s human rights watchdog. At least four local journalists were reportedly beaten in Wednesday’s incident outside the U.N. office in the capital, Kampala. Witnesses said two journalists suffered head injuries when military police attacked them with batons.