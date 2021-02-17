Up to 100,000 COVID vaccine appointments may need to be rescheduled in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WBNG) -- Tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians may have to reschedule their vaccination for the coronavirus after some providers inadvertently administered doses meant as a second dose to people getting their first dose.

Citing a "structural issue" that's been happening since January, Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam stated some providers mistakenly administered the second dose as a first dose. She did not name the providers during the news conference.

“As the Department of Health continues to review and improve the complex processes necessary to get COVID-19 vaccine from the manufacturers into the arms of Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible," Acting Secretary Beam said. "We discovered some providers inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses."

She said the Health Department was working to correct the situation and was working to ensure the second dose of the vaccine will be uninterrupted.

Due to the mistake, anywhere from 30,000 to 60,000 appointments for the 2nd dose of the Moderna vaccine will be rescheduled in the next week or two. Several thousand people who booked appointments for the first dose may also have to reschedule.

Sec. Beam stated that requests for the second Moderna dose far exceeds the allotment the state is set to receive this week.

Beam stated that anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine will not be affected.

Regarding the Moderna vaccine, providers are now having to adjust the timing of the second dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest the second dose be administered within 42 days of a patient's first dose.

Beam stated the issue began in January and was compounded "week after week".

Beam also tamped down any concern for people who have received the second dose as their first dose, saying the medicine in both doses is no different.