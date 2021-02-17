Winter Storm Watch from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches possible.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, Bradford, Lackawanna, Wayne,

Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. In New York,

Sullivan, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Chemung counties.

* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact commutes, especially Thursday

afternoon and Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The track of this storm is still somewhat

uncertain, especially with the northern extent of snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

