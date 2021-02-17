Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY
TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with
the highest amounts south of Interstate 80.
* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN…From 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
