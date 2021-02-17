Winter Weather Advisory from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY

TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with

the highest amounts south of Interstate 80.

* WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow

covered roads and limited visibility.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

