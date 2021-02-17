Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY
TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE…Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday
especially.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will develop late tonight and become
steadier during the morning and afternoon hours Thursday.
Snowfall intensities could reach between one-half and one inch
per hour at times Thursday afternoon and evening. Then lighter
snow will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning before
tapering off.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
