Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY

TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches.

* WHERE…Bradford and Susquehanna counties.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday

especially.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will develop late tonight and become

steadier during the morning and afternoon hours Thursday.

Snowfall intensities could reach between one-half and one inch

per hour at times Thursday afternoon and evening. Then lighter

snow will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning before

tapering off.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

