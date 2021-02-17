Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM

EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,

Sullivan county.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact commutes starting with Thursday

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be light at

the outset as incoming precipitation works against some

lingering dry air. A brief lull is possible late Thursday

afternoon with another steadier bout of light to moderate snow

moving back into the area Thursday night into Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at

511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1

from within the respective states.

&&