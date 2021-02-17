Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Northern Wayne County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM THURSDAY TO 7 PM
EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike and Wayne counties. In New York,
Sullivan county.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact commutes starting with Thursday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be light at
the outset as incoming precipitation works against some
lingering dry air. A brief lull is possible late Thursday
afternoon with another steadier bout of light to moderate snow
moving back into the area Thursday night into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Pennsylvania can be found at
511pa.com, and for New York at 511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1
from within the respective states.
&&