Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM ESTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM
EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be light at
the outset as incoming precipitation works against some
lingering dry air. A brief lull is possible late Thursday
afternoon with another steadier bout of light to moderate snow
moving back into the area Thursday night into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for New York can be found at
511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.
&&