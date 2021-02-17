Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM

EST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates will generally be light at

the outset as incoming precipitation works against some

lingering dry air. A brief lull is possible late Thursday

afternoon with another steadier bout of light to moderate snow

moving back into the area Thursday night into Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for New York can be found at

511ny.org, or by dialing 5-1-1 from within the state.

&&